Channels
Recent Channels
General Biology
Chemistry
General Chemistry
Organic Chemistry
Analytical Chemistry
GOB Chemistry
Biochemistry
Biology
General Biology
Microbiology
Anatomy & Physiology
Genetics
Cell Biology
Math
College Algebra
Trigonometry
Precalculus
Physics
Physics
Business
Microeconomics
Macroeconomics
Financial Accounting
Social Science
Psychology
Start typing, then use the up and down arrows to select an option from the list.
Back
15. Gene Expression
Introduction to Transcription
Problem
DNA’s primary structure is made up of just four different bases, and its secondary structure is regular and highly stable. How can a molecule with these characteristics hold the information required to build and maintain a cell?
Show Answer
Relevant Solution
Next question
Related Videos
Related Practice
Animation: Overview of Transcription in Bacteria
by Pearson
60 views
BioFlix: Transcription
by Pearson
57 views
Animation: Overview of Transcription
by Pearson
113 views
Protein Synthesis (Updated)
by Amoeba Sisters
167 views
1
Transcription Made Easy- From DNA to RNA (2019)
by MEDSimplified
68 views
1
Introduction to Transcription
by Jason Amores Sumpter
467 views
7
Transcription and Translation - Protein Synthesis From DNA - Biology
by The Organic Chemistry Tutor
112 views
Transcription and Translation: From DNA to Protein
by Professor Dave Explains
101 views
Transcription and Translation Overview
by Armando Hasudungan
59 views
Overview of Transcription
by Hussain Biology
43 views
Overview of Transcription
by Jason Amores Sumpter
414 views
2
3
Click to get Pearson+ app
Download the Mobile app
Terms of use
Privacy
Cookies
Do not sell my personal information
Accessibility
Patent notice
© 1996–2022 Pearson All rights reserved.