15. Gene Expression
Introduction to Transcription
Multiple Choice
The strand of DNA that has the same sequence as the RNA molecule being created during transcription is the:
Multiple Choice
Transcription is sometimes described as a process in which RNA is "copied" from the template strand of DNA. This statement is potentially misleading since _____.
Multiple Choice
Genetic information of eukaryotic cells is transferred from the nucleus to the cytoplasm in the form of __________.
Multiple Choice
What catalyzes the linkage between ribonucleotides to form RNA during gene expression?
Textbook Question
What does a bacterial RNA polymerase produce when it transcribes a protein-coding gene? a. rRNA b. tRNA c. mRNA d. snRNA
Textbook Question
Transcription . a. synthesizes new daughter DNA molecules from an existing DNA molecule; b. results in the synthesis of an RNA copy of a gene; c. pairs thymines (T) with adenines (A); d. occurs on ribosomes
Textbook Question
DNA's primary structure is made up of just four different bases, and its secondary structure is regular and highly stable. How can a molecule with these characteristics hold the information required to build and maintain a cell?
