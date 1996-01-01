Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
In a life cycle with alternation of generations, multicellular haploid forms alternate with a. unicellular haploid forms. b. unicellular diploid forms. c. multicellular haploid forms. d. multicellular diploid forms.

