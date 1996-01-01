Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Start typing, then use the up and down aroows to select an option from the list.
Problem

We can represent atoms by listing the number of protons, neutrons, and electrons—for example, 2p+,2n0,2e− for helium. Which of the following represents the 18O isotope of oxygen? a. 7p+,2n0,9e− b. 8p+,10n0,8e− c. 9p+,9n0,9e− d. 10p+,8n0,9e-

Similar Solution
clock
3m
Play a video:
Divider
Click to get Pearson+ app

Download the Mobile app

© 1996–2022 Pearson All rights reserved.