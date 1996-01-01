General Biology
Recent Channels
General Biology
Chemistry
General Chemistry
Organic Chemistry
Analytical Chemistry
GOB Chemistry
Biochemistry
Biology
General Biology
Microbiology
Anatomy & Physiology
Genetics
Cell Biology
Math
College Algebra
Trigonometry
Precalculus
Physics
Physics
Business
Microeconomics
Macroeconomics
Financial Accounting
Social Science
Psychology
Start typing, then use the up and down aroows to select an option from the list.
Back
2. Chemistry
Isotopes
Problem
We can represent atoms by listing the number of protons, neutrons, and electrons—for example, 2p+,2n0,2e− for helium. Which of the following represents the 18O isotope of oxygen? a. 7p+,2n0,9e− b. 8p+,10n0,8e− c. 9p+,9n0,9e− d. 10p+,8n0,9e-
Show Answer
Similar Solution
3m
Play a video:
Next question
Related Videos
Related Practice
Incredible Isotopes
by IAEAvideo
85 views
What are Isotopes? | Chemistry Basics
by American Chemical Society
63 views
How Radioactive Isotopes Track Biological Molecules
by Study.com
29 views
Isotopes
by Jason Amores Sumpter
194 views
6
1
What is an Isotope?
by MooMooMath and Science
72 views
Isotopes
by RicochetScience
77 views
Radioactive Isotopes
by Jason Amores Sumpter
182 views
3
Click to get Pearson+ app
Download the Mobile app
Terms of use
Privacy
Cookies
Do not sell my personal information
Accessibility
Patent notice
© 1996–2022 Pearson All rights reserved.