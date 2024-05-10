Mitosis & Meiosis Review

Which of the following statements describes a difference between meiosis II and mitosis in a diploid organism?

a) Sister chromatids align along the metaphase plate in mitosis while homologous chromosomes align in meiosis II.

b) Sister chromatids separate in mitosis and homologous chromosomes separate in meiosis II.

c) Meiosis II occurs in a haploid cell, while mitosis occurs in a diploid cell.

d) Crossing over of chromosomes takes place in meiosis II and does not take place in mitosis.