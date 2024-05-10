Skip to main content
12. Meiosis
Mitosis & Meiosis Review

Which of the following statements describes a difference between meiosis II and mitosis in a diploid organism?

a) Sister chromatids align along the metaphase plate in mitosis while homologous chromosomes align in meiosis II.

b) Sister chromatids separate in mitosis and homologous chromosomes separate in meiosis II.

c) Meiosis II occurs in a haploid cell, while mitosis occurs in a diploid cell.

d) Crossing over of chromosomes takes place in meiosis II and does not take place in mitosis.

What does it mean when we say that mitosis and meiosis II are forms of 'equational division' while meiosis I is a form of 'reductional division'?

a) Daughter cells of mitosis and meiosis II are both diploid while the daughter cells of meiosis I are haploid.  

b) The number of chromosomes in daughter cells of meiosis I is half the number of chromosomes of the parent cell.  

c) The number of chromosomes in daughter cells of mitosis and meiosis II is equal to the number of chromosomes in the parent cells.  

d) A and B.

e) B and C.

f) All of the above.

