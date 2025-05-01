Checking the Mean Value Theorem
Which of the functions in Exercises 7–12 satisfy the hypotheses of the Mean Value Theorem on the given interval, and which do not? Give reasons for your answers.
f(x) = x⁴ᐟ⁵, [0, 1]
Checking the Mean Value Theorem
Which of the functions in Exercises 7–12 satisfy the hypotheses of the Mean Value Theorem on the given interval, and which do not? Give reasons for your answers.
f(x) = x⁴ᐟ⁵, [0, 1]
Checking the Mean Value Theorem
Which of the functions in Exercises 7–12 satisfy the hypotheses of the Mean Value Theorem on the given interval, and which do not? Give reasons for your answers.
f(x) = √(x(1 − x)), [0, 1]
Checking the Mean Value Theorem
Which of the functions in Exercises 7–12 satisfy the hypotheses of the Mean Value Theorem on the given interval, and which do not? Give reasons for your answers.
f(x) = {sinx / x, −π ≤ x < 0
0, x = 0
Checking the Mean Value Theorem
Which of the functions in Exercises 7–12 satisfy the hypotheses of the Mean Value Theorem on the given interval, and which do not? Give reasons for your answers.
f(x) = {2x − 3, 0 ≤ x ≤ 2
6x − x² − 7, 2 < x ≤ 3
Approximation Error
In Exercises 29–34, each function f(x) changes value when x changes from x₀ to x₀ + dx. Find
a. the change Δf = f(x₀ + dx) − f(x₀);
b. the value of the estimate df = fʹ(x₀) dx; and
c. the approximation error |Δf − df|.
f(x) = x⁴, x₀ = 1, dx = 0.1
Approximation Error
In Exercises 29–34, each function f(x) changes value when x changes from x₀ to x₀ + dx. Find
a. the change Δf = f(x₀ + dx) − f(x₀);
b. the value of the estimate df = fʹ(x₀) dx; and
c. the approximation error |Δf − df|.
f(x) = x⁻¹, x₀ = 0.5, dx = 0.1
Estimating height of a building A surveyor, standing 30 ft from the base of a building, measures the angle of elevation to the top of the building to be 75°. How accurately must the angle be measured for the percentage error in estimating the height of the building to be less than 4%?
The edge x of a cube is measured with an error of at most 0.5%. What is the maximum corresponding percentage error in computing the cube’s
a. surface area?
The edge x of a cube is measured with an error of at most 0.5%. What is the maximum corresponding percentage error in computing the cube’s
b. volume?
Roots (Zeros)
a. Plot the zeros of each polynomial on a line together with the zeros of its first derivative.
i. y = x² − 4
Roots (Zeros)
a. Plot the zeros of each polynomial on a line together with the zeros of its first derivative.
iii. y = x³ − 3x² + 4 = (x + 1)(x − 2)²
Roots (Zeros)
Show that the functions in Exercises 19–26 have exactly one zero in the given interval.
f(x) = x⁴ + 3x + 1, [−2, −1]
Roots (Zeros)
Show that the functions in Exercises 19–26 have exactly one zero in the given interval.
f(x) = x³ + 4x² + 7, (−∞, 0)
Roots (Zeros)
Show that the functions in Exercises 19–26 have exactly one zero in the given interval.
g(t) = √t + √(1 + t) − 4, (0, ∞)
"Roots (Zeros) Show that the functions in Exercises 19–26 have exactly one zero