2. Mendel's Laws of Inheritance Pedigrees
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
A pedigree chart depicting each family member can serve as a representation of a family tree. They may be a carrier of the disease or have a genetic disorder. Standard symbols are used to differentiate between families in the pedigree analysis. In a pedigree chart, a fully shaded square represents:
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
unaffected male
B
unaffected female
C
affected male
D
affected female