12. Gene Regulation in Prokaryotes
31PRACTICE PROBLEM
If a mutation occurs in the lacZ gene of this strain, such that the β-galactosidase enzyme can no longer be produced, how will this affect the growth of the strain on a lactose-only medium?
A
The strain will not grow
B
The growth of the strain will be doubled
C
The growth of the strain will not be affected
D
None of the options is correct