6. Chromosomal Variation
Chromosomal Mutations: Aberrant Euploidy
11PRACTICE PROBLEM
A chromosomal aberration is any kind of change in the structure and number of chromosomes caused by certain irregularities during cell division. The followings types are all structural aberrations except:
Duplication
Inversion
Euploidy
Translocation