6. Chromosomal Variation
Chromosomal Mutations: Aberrant Euploidy
10PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following statements regarding the numerical chromosomal aberration is incorrect?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
It refers to any variation in the number of chromosomes caused by certain irregularities during cell division.
B
A person is heteroploid if they have chromosome numbers other than true monoploid or diploid numbers.
C
Change in the number of chromosomes, but not in a set is called euploidy.
D
A euploid organism carries an exact multiple of the basic chromosome number.