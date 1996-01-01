6. Chromosomal Variation
Chromosomal Mutations: Aneuploidy
30PRACTICE PROBLEM
The phenomenon in which the genetic material is improperly separated causing one egg to contain two X chromosomes and leaving the other lacking an X chromosome is called:
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
recombination
B
nondisjunction
C
duplication
D
inversion