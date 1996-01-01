6. Chromosomal Variation
Chromosomal Mutations: Aneuploidy
6. Chromosomal Variation Chromosomal Mutations: Aneuploidy
31PRACTICE PROBLEM
Klinefelter syndrome is a condition in which an individual has an extra X chromosome. Which of the following factors can cause Klinefelter syndrome?
Klinefelter syndrome is a condition in which an individual has an extra X chromosome. Which of the following factors can cause Klinefelter syndrome?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The male gamete carries an extra X chromosome.
B
They are usually born to mothers of advanced maternal age
C
Cells divide incorrectly during fetus development.
D
All options are correct