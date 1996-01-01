12. Gene Regulation in Prokaryotes
Tryptophan Operon and Attenuation
22PRACTICE PROBLEM
How does transcriptional-attenuation prevent proper transcription?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The attenuator prevents the RNA polymerase from binding to the promoter region.
B
The attenuator binds to the operator region blocking the RNA polymerase from moving forward.
C
The attenuator forms an mRNA-stem loop that prevents the transcription.
D
The attenuator binds to Shine Dalgarno box creating a fold that prevents the transcription.