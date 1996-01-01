12. Gene Regulation in Prokaryotes
Tryptophan Operon and Attenuation
21PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following is likely to be the effect of a mutation causing deletion of the start codon (AUG) in the trpL gene?
A
The synthesis of a full-length trpL polypeptide would proceed as normal.
B
The synthesis of the trpL polypeptide would be unaffected, but its function would be altered.
C
The synthesis of the trpL polypeptide would be completely abolished.
D
The synthesis of a truncated and non-functional trpL polypeptide may occur.