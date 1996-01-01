4. Genetic Mapping and Linkage
Mapping Overview
4. Genetic Mapping and Linkage Mapping Overview
8PRACTICE PROBLEM
Genetic linkage is the possibility of genes that are located close together on a chromosome being inherited together during meiosis of sexual reproduction. Linkage likely occurs if the recombination frequencies are:
Genetic linkage is the possibility of genes that are located close together on a chromosome being inherited together during meiosis of sexual reproduction. Linkage likely occurs if the recombination frequencies are:
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
very close to 50%
B
equal to 50%
C
less than 50%
D
equal to 100%