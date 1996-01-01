17. Mutation, Repair, and Recombination
Induced Mutations
30PRACTICE PROBLEM
The 5-bromouracil is an artificially generated molecule that can be incorporated into the DNA. Since it highly resembles thymine, it can replace the thymine's position in the DNA sequence. Which type of mutagenic agents does 5-bromouracil belong to?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Alkylating agents
B
Base analogs
C
Intercalating agents
D
Biological mutagenic agents