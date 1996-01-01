12. Gene Regulation in Prokaryotes
Lac Operon
12. Gene Regulation in Prokaryotes Lac Operon
52PRACTICE PROBLEM
One type of mutant of lacI is called a "super-suppressor". What is its role in repressing the lac operon?
A
It binds to the operon's promoter region and blocks the RNA polymerase.
B
It splices the operon separating the promoter and operator.
C
It binds to the RNA polymerase and prevents it from moving forward.
D
It prevents the repressor protein from binding to the inducer.