12. Gene Regulation in Prokaryotes
Lac Operon
51PRACTICE PROBLEM
Oc mutation refers to changes in the DNA sequence in the operator region. How does this mutation affect the activation of the lac operon?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
It hinders transcription by inhibiting the RNA polymerase from moving toward the structural genes.
B
It codes for more lactose which can induce transcription.
C
It prevents gene expression by removing the promoter region.
D
It prevents the lac repressor from binding to the operator region so it cannot be turned "off".