15. Genomes and Genomics
Functional Genomics
21PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which method can be used to induce random mutations in the genome of a model organism for a genetic screen focused on meiosis?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Polymerase chain reaction (PCR)
B
Whole-genome sequencing
C
Ethyl methanesulfonate (EMS) treatment
D
Gene knockout using CRISPR-Cas9