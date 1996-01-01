15. Genomes and Genomics
Functional Genomics
22PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following statements correctly describes the advantage and disadvantages of chemical-induced mutagenesis?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Advantage: Broad mutational spectrum; Disadvantage: Unpredictable mutations
B
Advantage: Precise targeting of specific genes; Disadvantage: High mutation rate
C
Advantage: Rapid and transient effects; Disadvantage: Off-target effects
D
Advantage: Precise and customizable mutations; Disadvantage: Variable knockdown efficiency