6. Chromosomal Variation
Chromosomal Mutations: Aneuploidy
34PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following statements is true about freemartinism:
I. A sterile female cow born along with a twin male cow
II. Caused by the circulation of anti-müllerian hormone(MIS) in utero
III. Freemartinism can occur in humans
IV. Inspection of the female genitalia in newborn calves reveals no anomalies
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
I only
B
II and III
C
I and II
D
I, II, and IV