20. Quantitative Genetics
Analyzing Trait Variance
20. Quantitative Genetics Analyzing Trait Variance
17PRACTICE PROBLEM
Assume that flower color of a plant depends upon the additive action of the genes. If 1/64 of the F2 generation flowers were either blue or white, what would be the number of polygenes involved for the flower color of the aforementioned plant?
Assume that flower color of a plant depends upon the additive action of the genes. If 1/64 of the F2 generation flowers were either blue or white, what would be the number of polygenes involved for the flower color of the aforementioned plant?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
1
B
2
C
3
D
4