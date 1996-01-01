15. Genomes and Genomics
Functional Genomics
24PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following statements is true regarding forward and reverse genetic approaches?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Forward genetics involves inducing mutations to study the function of known genes, while reverse genetics starts with a phenotype.
B
Reverse genetics requires specific knowledge of the gene of interest, while forward genetics involves random mutagenesis.
C
Both forward and reverse genetics involves mapping and sequencing of mutated genes
D
Forward genetics is used to study novel genes, while reverse genetics focuses on identifying gene-phenotype relationships.