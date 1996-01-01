15. Genomes and Genomics
Functional Genomics
23PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following is a potential advantage of using insertion alleles in reverse genetic studies?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Insertion alleles allow for precise targeting of a specific gene.
B
Insertion alleles are less time-consuming to generate compared to chemical-induced alleles.
C
Insertion alleles are likely to cause off-target mutations.
D
Insertion alleles are more easily identifiable and characterized.