6. Chromosomal Variation
Chromosomal Rearrangements: Translocations
Which of the following statements regarding balanced reciprocal translocations is incorrect?
it occurs with the displacement of the end regions of the chromosomes.
they result in a gain or loss of genetic material.
are usually harmless, as they do not result in a gain or loss of genetic material.
none of these.