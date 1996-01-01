In the fruit fly, Drosophila, the gene "S" for sepia body color is dominant to its allele "s" for white body color. At another gene locus on the same chromosome, the gene "V" for normal wings is dominant to its allele "v" for vestigial wings. If the two flies that have the same genotype: the alleles "S" and "V" are on one chromosome and the alleles "s" and "v" are on the homologous chromosome are crossed, which of the following is the expected phenotypic ratio of the offspring, assuming that these two gene loci do not cross over?