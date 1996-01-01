20. Quantitative Genetics
Heritability
16PRACTICE PROBLEM
Identify the most accurate statement about a trait that has a heritability of 0.7.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
It is entirely influenced by genetic factors.
B
It is entirely influenced by environmental factors.
C
It is influenced by both genetic and environmental factors.
D
It is neither influenced by genetic factors nor by environmental factors.