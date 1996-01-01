2. Mendel's Laws of Inheritance
Sex-Linked Genes
6PRACTICE PROBLEM
Eye color in the common fruit fly was the first sex-linked trait to be identified by Thomas Hunt Morgan. Which of the following statements about the eye color in fruit flies is incorrect?
A
Red eye color is dominant over white eye color.
B
Gene code for eye color is located on the X chromosome.
C
White eyes in the male fruit fly are determined by a Y-linked recessive gene.
D
None of these.