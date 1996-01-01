15. Genomes and Genomics
Genomics and Human Medicine
15. Genomes and Genomics Genomics and Human Medicine
29PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following describes a disadvantage of personal genome projects (PGP) in comparison to the human genome project (HGP)?
Which of the following describes a disadvantage of personal genome projects (PGP) in comparison to the human genome project (HGP)?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
PGP is dependent on self-reported medical histories and phenotypic data, both of which may not be reliable.
B
PGP is unable to detect rare genetic mutations.
C
PGP can only sequence specific regions of interest within a genome.
D
PGP is unable to examine epigenetic factors.