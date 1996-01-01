15. Genomes and Genomics
Genomics and Human Medicine
15. Genomes and Genomics Genomics and Human Medicine
30PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following options best describes the difference between whole-genome sequencing (WGS) and whole-exome sequencing (WES)?
Which of the following options best describes the difference between whole-genome sequencing (WGS) and whole-exome sequencing (WES)?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
WGS sequences the entire genome, while WES sequences only the introns.
B
WGS sequences the entire genome, while WES sequences only the exome.
C
WGS and WES are practically the same thing.
D
WGS is used to study chromosomal mutations, while WES is used for DNA mutations.