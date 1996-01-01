2. Mendel's Laws of Inheritance
Pedigrees
43PRACTICE PROBLEM
Leigh syndrome can be inherited in various ways, it can be inherited when the mutated genes in mtDNA, such as MT-ATP6, are passed on to the offspring. Provided that condition can affect both male and female offspring, what type of inheritance pattern is represented in this case?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Sex-linked inheritance
B
Paternal inheritance
C
Autosomal inheritance
D
None of the options is correct