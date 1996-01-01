2. Mendel's Laws of Inheritance
Sex-Linked Genes
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
In the fruit fly Drosophila, the genotype w+ for the red-eye allele is dominant to its allele w, the white-eye allele. If a female Drosophila of unknown genotype was crossed with a white-eyed male fly (XwY), 50% of the male and the female offspring were red-eyed, and 50% of the male and the female offspring were white-eyed. Which of the following is the genotype of the unknown female fly?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Xw+Xw+
B
XwXw
C
Xw+Xw
D
None of these