20. Quantitative Genetics
Analyzing Trait Variance
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
In pea plants, tallness (T) is dominant over shortness (t), and round seed shape (R) is dominant over wrinkled seed shape (r). Two pure-breeding pea strains, tall and round seeds (TTRR) and short and wrinkled seeds (ttrr), are crossed to produce F₁ with tall and round seeds (TtRr). When the F₁ generation self-fertilizes, the resulting F₂ generation has 300 plants with different seed shapes and plant heights. What is the probability of obtaining a plant having round seeds in the F₂ generation?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
25%
B
50%
C
75%
D
95%