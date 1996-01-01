In pea plants, tallness (T) is dominant over shortness (t), and round seed shape (R) is dominant over wrinkled seed shape (r). Two pure-breeding pea strains, tall and round seeds (TTRR) and short and wrinkled seeds (ttrr), are crossed to produce F₁ with tall and round seeds (TtRr). When the F₁ generation self-fertilizes, the resulting F₂ generation has 300 plants with different seed shapes and plant heights. What is the probability of obtaining a plant having round seeds in the F₂ generation?