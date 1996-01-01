15. Genomes and Genomics
Functional Genomics
12PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following experiments could help determine whether the two mouse Ubx orthologs have distinct or redundant functions?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Comparing their nucleotide sequences.
B
Analyzing their expression patterns during development.
C
Creating knockout mice for each ortholog and analyzing their phenotypes.
D
Performing functional assays to assess their protein-protein interactions.