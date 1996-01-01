You have identified a mutation in Arabidopsis that results in leaves curling upward, rather than being flat as in the wild type. Further analysis reveals that the mutated gene belongs to a small gene family composed of three additional members in Arabidopsis. To determine if the other three members of the gene family have similar or distinct functions compared to the mutated gene, you decide to generate double mutants between the mutated gene and each of the other gene family members. What is the expected outcome if the other gene family members act in the same pathway?