15. Genomes and Genomics
14PRACTICE PROBLEM
What is the purpose of performing mutagenesis in a genetic screen for identifying genes involved in Drosophila wing development?
A
To generate different wing phenotypes
B
To create mutations in specific genes
C
To isolate mutant lines with disrupted wing development genes
D
To determine the order of gene action in wing development