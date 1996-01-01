11. Translation
The Genetic Code
11. Translation The Genetic Code
45PRACTICE PROBLEM
The wobble effect is when a single tRNA molecule can recognize and bind to multiple codons for the same amino acid during translation. This is because the ____ position of the codon (the "wobble position") can tolerate some non-standard base pairing with the corresponding position of the tRNA anticodon.
The wobble effect is when a single tRNA molecule can recognize and bind to multiple codons for the same amino acid during translation. This is because the ____ position of the codon (the "wobble position") can tolerate some non-standard base pairing with the corresponding position of the tRNA anticodon.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
first
B
second
C
third
D
all options are correct