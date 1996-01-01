3. Extensions to Mendelian Inheritance
Epistasis and Complementation
3. Extensions to Mendelian Inheritance Epistasis and Complementation
6PRACTICE PROBLEM
The phenomenon of epistasis occurs when the expression of one gene masks the expression of another. Which of the following statements best describes epistasis?
The phenomenon of epistasis occurs when the expression of one gene masks the expression of another. Which of the following statements best describes epistasis?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Genes A and B encode distinct proteins.
B
Genes A and B encode the same proteins.
C
Gene A is dependent on Gene B for expression.
D
All of the above.