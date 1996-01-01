22. Evolutionary Genetics
Phylogenetic Trees
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
In research comparing the genome of children with the genome of their parents, it was found that the genome of offspring shows certain unique differences from their parents, despite certain similarities. What are the main reasons for these differences?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Differences in environmental exposures
B
Differences in lifestyle choices
C
Genetic recombination and spontaneous mutations
D
Epigenetic modifications