17. Mutation, Repair, and Recombination
Types of Mutations
17. Mutation, Repair, and Recombination Types of Mutations
75PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following statements about missense mutation is not true?
Which of the following statements about missense mutation is not true?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
It is a type of point mutation.
B
It can cause frameshift mutation.
C
It can change the structure and function of the resulting amino acid drastically.
D
It does not significantly change the structure and function of the resulting amino acid.