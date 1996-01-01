The following are the five steps in the T4 bacteriophage's life cycle. However, the order is incorrect; therefore, determine the correct order.

1. The phage DNA is replicated, followed by the synthesis of protein components.

2. The phage is adsorbed to the bacterial host cell.

3. The phage DNA is injected and the host DNA is degraded.

4. Mature phages are assembled.

5. The host cell is lysed, leading to the release of phages.