5. Genetics of Bacteria and Viruses
Transduction
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
In a transduction experiment selecting for leu transductants, the minimal medium should lack _________ and therefore __________ compound should be added to the minimal medium.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
isoleucine, pyruvate
B
valine, alpha ketoglutarate
C
leucine, isopropylmalate
D
threonine, shikimate