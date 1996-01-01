15. Genomes and Genomics
Overview of Genomics
15. Genomes and Genomics Overview of Genomics
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following statements about human genome reference sequence is false?
a. It is considered the representation of the human genome
b. It is the exact DNA sequence of each single person
c. It is composed of haploid sequence
d. It is periodically updated
