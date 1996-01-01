11. Translation
The Genetic Code
11. Translation The Genetic Code
51PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following statements regarding overlapping genes is incorrect?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Overlapping genes are two or more genes that share a region of DNA sequence.
B
Overlapping genes are located on the same or opposite strands of the same chromosome.
C
Overlapping genes are relatively common in prokaryotes and eukaryotes but not in viruses.
D
All of the above