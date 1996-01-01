In a study of a pea plant, researchers have identified two genes, A and B, located on the same chromosome. A dihybrid plant that is heterozygous for both genes (AaBb) is crossed with a homozygous recessive plant (aabb). The following offspring were obtained:



150 AaBb

150 Aabb

25 aaBb

25 aabb

Which of the following are the genotypes of the recombinants?