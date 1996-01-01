4. Genetic Mapping and Linkage
Mapping Genes
4. Genetic Mapping and Linkage Mapping Genes
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
In a study of a pea plant, researchers have identified two genes, A and B, located on the same chromosome. A dihybrid plant that is heterozygous for both genes (AaBb) is crossed with a homozygous recessive plant (aabb). The following offspring were obtained:
150 AaBb
150 Aabb
25 aaBb
25 aabb
Which of the following are the genotypes of the recombinants?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
AaBb and aabb
B
AaBb and Aabb
C
aaBb and aabb
D
aaBb and Aabb