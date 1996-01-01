10. Transcription
Transcription in Eukaryotes
32PRACTICE PROBLEM
________________________ are the DNA sequences that are located downstream of the transcription start site and are necessary for the binding of transcription factors.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Basal Regulatory Elements
B
Multiple Transcription Enhancers
C
Downstream Promoter Elements
D
None of these