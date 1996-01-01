18. Molecular Genetic Tools
Genetic Cloning
49PRACTICE PROBLEM
Restriction enzymes are proteins that cleave phosphodiester bonds of DNA molecules at specific sites called palindromic sequences. Which of the following statements about restriction enzymes is correct?
A
Different restriction enzymes that recognize the same sequence are known as neoschizomers.
B
A bacterium uses a restriction enzyme to defend against bacterial viruses called bacteriophages.
C
The digestion of restriction enzymes results in sticky ends.
D
All of these.