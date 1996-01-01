4. Genetic Mapping and Linkage
Mapping Genes
27PRACTICE PROBLEM
The values of the recombinant frequencies of different gene pairs are given as follows:
AC= 50%
BC= 30%
BD= 12%
Which of the following statements about the linked gene is true, based on the data presented above?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Gene A is very close to gene C
B
Gene B is very close to gene D
C
Genes A and D are more closely linked than others
D
Genes B and C are a greater distance apart than others