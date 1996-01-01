19. Cancer Genetics
Cancer Mutations
24PRACTICE PROBLEM
The _____ are those healthy genes that can help maintain normal cell growth. Meanwhile, ______ are those genes that can replicate uncontrollably which can eventually cause cancer.
A
oncogenes; proto-oncogenes
B
inducible genes; developmental genes
C
proto-oncogenes; oncogenes
D
housekeeping genes; inducible genes