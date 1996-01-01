19. Cancer Genetics
Cancer Mutations
19. Cancer Genetics Cancer Mutations
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
A positive test result of BRCA1 and BRCA2 mutation testing indicates that a person has inherited a known harmful BRCA1 or BRCA2 variant. Which of the following statements regarding the positive test result is true?
A positive test result of BRCA1 and BRCA2 mutation testing indicates that a person has inherited a known harmful BRCA1 or BRCA2 variant. Which of the following statements regarding the positive test result is true?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
It is certain that the person being tested will develop cancer.
B
The tested individual might give the variant to their children.
C
Some people who inherit a harmful BRCA1 or BRCA2 variant never develop cancer.
D
Both b and c.